Angels Stadium $320M Sale on Hold as FBI Investigates Anaheim Mayor for Corruption

The $320 million sale of Angel Stadium to the MLB franchise is on hold amid an FBI probe into alleged corruption by Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.

“We will determine what this means for the stadium plan in the days ahead,” Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.

Sidhu is accused of greasing the wheels of the sale in order to obtain a donation to his re-election campaign.

