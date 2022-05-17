Braves Experience Power Outage While Staying at Allegedly Haunted Hotel in Milwaukee

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Strange things have been known to happen to Major League Baseball players at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, and the Atlanta Braves experienced some issues of their own Monday.

Rich Rovito of the Associated Press reported the hotel had "an extended power outage," which left some players on the Braves unable to shower.

In 2013, Stacey Pressman of ESPN The Magazine compiled a list of stories from players around the league who believed the hotel was haunted in some way. Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton and Pablo Sandoval were among those who shared their stories.

"Man, I hate when we have four games there," Stanton said. "Two, three, anything's better than four. It's freaky as s--t, with the head-shot paintings on the walls and the old curtains everywhere. It reminds me of the Disneyland Haunted House. The less time I'm there, the better."

Fortunately for the Braves, they don't have to worry about playing four games in Milwaukee since Monday was the opener to a three-game set.