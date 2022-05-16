Christian Dawkins Denied Request for New Trial in College Basketball Bribery Case

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A federal judge in New York denied Christian Dawkins' request for a new trial, according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne.

Dawkins, who was convicted as part of the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, requested a new trial in February. His lawyers attempted to argue the FBI's case was compromised because a former FBI agent, Scott Carpenter, had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of conversion of government money.

Carpenter used $13,500 of government money while gambling at a casino in Las Vegas "at the time of a key sting operation in the investigation," per Lavigne.

The government countered Dawkins' initial request by saying Carpenter's indiscretion wasn't connected to the FBI investigation. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos concurred Monday and said "the misconduct did not concern the defendants, did not occur in Dawkins's presence, and did not occur while the agents engaged in investigative activities," per Lavigne.

Dawkins was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2018 and was also convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery in May 2019.

The Justice Department first announced in September 2017 that 10 people, including Dawkins, had been arrested as a result of the FBI's investigation. The agency had looked into money that changed hands in order to get recruits to sign with specific schools. In certain cases, money was funneled to assistant coaches or members of the recruit's family.

Rather than condemning Dawkins and those who were arrested, many thought the investigation was an indictment of the amateur model for the NCAA. There's also a level of hypocrisy in Dawkins serving time for something that's not too far removed from what's now allowed during the NIL era.

According to Lavigne, Dawkins won't be released until June 2023.