Rajon Rondo Accused of Pulling Gun on Former Partner, Threatening Her Life

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ashley Bachelor, who is the former partner of Rajon Rondo and the mother of their two children, was granted an emergency protective order against the Cleveland Cavaliers guard after he allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened her life.

TMZ Sports reported Bachelor wrote the following in the emergency order filing:

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like 'p---y' and accuses him of acting like a 'b--ch.'"

"Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like 'thot, b--ch, and d--khead.' Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car."

Bachelor described an alleged violent outburst by Rondo on May 11 when he became angry after she asked their son to separate laundry when he and his father were playing video games.

She said Rondo then ripped the game console from the wall, smashed things at the house, told Bachelor "you're dead" when she attempted to "deescalate" the situation and then left the scene before returning with a gun.

She said he demanded to see his son and then "yanked" him outside and yelled at both children for being afraid of him.

Bachelor said she did not intervene because she feared for her life since Rondo had the gun. She said the 36-year-old eventually left the house after his parents arrived.

Rondo has been in the NBA since the 2006-07 season and has played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers throughout his career.

He appeared in 39 total games this past season for the Lakers and Cavaliers.