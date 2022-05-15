Hearing for Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden's Lawsuit vs. Roger Goodell, NFL Set for May 25

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A hearing that will determine whether Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell will be heard at trial is set for May 25, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Judge Nancy Allf of the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada, will hear arguments from both sides, Gutierrez added.

The lawsuit is in relation to Gruden resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021. He left the franchise after emails in which he used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language before his hiring were leaked.

Around 650,000 emails were reviewed as part of the NFL's investigation into alleged misconduct by the Washington Commanders. At the time, Gruden's lawyer, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said "there is no explanation or justification" as to why only his client's emails to Washington team president Bruce Allen were leaked.

It's unclear who leaked the emails. However, Gruden alleges that Goodell leaked them to "harm" his reputation and use them as a way for the Raiders to force him out of Las Vegas.

In January, the NFL filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, according to NFL.com (h/t Gutierrez). In a statement, the league called it "baseless" and "an attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and its commissioner for the fallout from the publication" of his emails.

The league also said Gruden "has no one to blame but himself" and that the lawsuit should be completely dismissed.

Gruden joined the Raiders on a reported 10-year, $100 million deal ahead of the 2018 season to replace Jack Del Rio. It was his first head coaching job since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after the 2008 season.

The 58-year-old went 60-57 combined in his two stints as the head coach of the Silver and Black and never led the team to a winning season. His best finish came during the 2020 campaign when the Raiders finished 8-8.

At the time Gruden resigned, he was still owed around $40 million guaranteed on his contract. Raiders owner Mark Davis said in late October that the team had reached a settlement with Gruden, but it's unclear for how much.

Rich Bisaccia took over as head coach in Week 6 following Gruden's resignation, leading the team to a 7-5 record in his 12 games at the helm. After the 2021 campaign, the Raiders hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.