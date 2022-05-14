Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protective Order

Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protective OrderMay 14, 2022
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested Friday night in Orange, Texas, on a warrant issued in April for an alleged violation of a court protective order, a third-degree felony.
WFAA's Kierra Sam reported Saturday a person saw Thomas inside a restaurant and contacted the Orange Police Department, which took him into custody.
