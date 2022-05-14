X

    Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protective Order

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2022

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested Friday night in Orange, Texas, on a warrant issued in April for an alleged violation of a court protective order, a third-degree felony.

    WFAA's Kierra Sam reported Saturday a person saw Thomas inside a restaurant and contacted the Orange Police Department, which took him into custody.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.