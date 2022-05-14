Man Arrested After Shooting Near Fiserv Forum's 'Deer District' During Celtics-Bucks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Two shootings near Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, where the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played Game 6 of their second-round playoff series Friday night, left 20 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

ESPN's Jamal Collier reported the first shooting took place near the Bucks' Deer District close to the end of the NBA game. Three people were injured, and a 29-year-old man was taken into custody.

"The incident took place outside of the Deer District area," Bucks chief communications officer Barry Baum told Collier. "We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department."

Another 17 people were injured a few hours later less than a mile from the arena after the second shooting. Milwaukee Police told ESPN they aren't sure whether the incidents are connected and investigations are underway.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

