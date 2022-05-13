WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Has Bond Revoked After Arrest on DUI Manslaughter Charge

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch returned to a Volusia County, Florida, jail on Friday after having her bond revoked.

According to TMZ Sports, Sytch initially posted bond last week after getting arrested on eight charges, including DUI causing death.

Sytch, who went by the ring name Sunny during her WWE career, allegedly had a blood-alcohol level 3.5 times over the legal limit when she was involved in a car crash that killed a 75-year-old man on March 25, per police.

She was arrested on May 6 and posted bond the next day, but a judge agreed with the prosecution's assertion that Sytch is a "danger to the community" and revoked the bond.

According to TMZ, Sytch is facing eight charges, including felony DUI manslaughter and driving on a suspended/revoked license causing great bodily harm and/or death as a result.

It was also noted by TMZ that Sytch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on at least six occasions before her latest arrest.

The 49-year-old previously spent over a year in prison from 2019 to 2020 on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.

Sytch is best known for her time as a professional wrestling manager, primarily under the name Sunny in WWE from 1995 to 1998.

She managed many talents in WWE, including her then-boyfriend Chris "Skip" Candido, and they were collectively known as The Bodydonnas.

Sytch also had stints in WCW, ECW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.