NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Is Hornets' Leading HC Candidate Because of LaMelo Ball

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni is reportedly the "leader" to fill the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching vacancy.

Heavy's Steve Bulpett reported Friday the Hornets' front office is intrigued by what D'Antoni's fast-paced offensive style could do for point guard LaMelo Ball.

"I don't think it's a done deal or anything, but I know they like the idea of what he can do with LaMelo and their running game," a source told Bulpett. "If D'Antoni can get those guys on his wavelength, that's going to be an even more fun team to watch."

It's a crucial coaching hire for Charlotte, which has hit a key turning point in its efforts to transform from a rebuilding squad into a contender.

The Hornets posted a 43-39 record during the 2021-22 season, which marked the first time since 2015-16 they finished above .500. They were eliminated in the opening round of the play-in tournament by the Atlanta Hawks, though.

While the roster is still a work in progress, they have a promising core of Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington, all of whom at 28 or younger. It's possible 2021 first-round picks James Bouknight and Kai Jones take a step forward next season, too.

The key question mark is Gordon Hayward, who's under contract for two more seasons with a salary-cap hit over $30 million. He's struggled with injuries in recent years and may not fit within a D'Antoni up-tempo offense.

"At this stage of his career after all the injuries, he's a good player," an NBA executive told Bulpett. "He's a nice player. But he's not a transformative player, and he's being paid like he is, and that's troubling."

Trading Hayward to a contender would be ideal for Charlotte, and Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the veteran forward is also "interested in a change of scenery this offseason," but his contract could make it difficult.

Meanwhile, D'Antoni currently serves as a coaching consultant for the New Orleans Pelicans after 16 years as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

His career record stands at 672-527 (.560 win percentage) and his teams made the playoffs in 10 of his 16 seasons, but an NBA championship has been elusive.

D'Antoni, 71, would bring a system that allows Ball, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, to maximize his impact, much as it did for Steve Nash with the Suns and James Harden with the Rockets.

Whether hiring an offense-first coach is the best move for Charlotte, which ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency this season, is up for debate, though.