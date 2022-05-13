Victim in Jerry Jeudy Case Says Broncos WR Was Not a Threat; DA Still Plans to Charge

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arapahoe County district attorney intends to charge Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, despite the victim in his case saying he was not a threat to her.

The victim in Jeudy's case addressed the situation during a court appearance on Friday morning.

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

According to Legwold, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said the dispute between Jeudy and the mother of his one-month old daughter "solely involved property" and there was no physical contact made between the two.

Brown noted "there was no damage to the property" in the dispute.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Harvey Steinberg, Jeudy's lawyer, said his client shouldn't have been arrested nor held in custody overnight.

"Brown said that per Colorado law, the domestic violence enhancer was added to the charge because of the relationship between Jeudy and the woman," Legwold wrote. "Also per Colorado law, the domestic violence enhancer prevents release at least until an appearance before a judge."

Brown said Jeudy prevented the woman from retrieving several items, including her wallet, medical information for the child and a car seat.

Per the police report submitted to the court (h/t Legwold), the woman told an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy that she wanted to go to Virginia but couldn't leave without collecting those items from Jeudy's car.

The Broncos issued a statement in the aftermath of Jeudy's arrest: "We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information."

Jeudy is entering his third season with the Broncos. The 23-year-old was selected with the No. 15 overall pick by the organization in 2020. He has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons.