Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested on Tampering Charge With Domestic Violence Enhancer

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office Thursday.

Jeudy was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer:

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports the Broncos are aware of the situation but will not comment further at this time.

According to Troy Renck and Blair Miller of Denver7, a person is charged with criminal tampering if they "tamper with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another, or if they knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility." If convicted, Jeudy faces a harsher penalty with the domestic violence enhancer.

Jeudy also faces potential discipline from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy, which could lead to a suspension.

Court records also show that Jeudy was found guilty of a traffic infraction last July for speeding 10-19 miles per hour over a 75 mph speed limit in Arapahoe County.

A first-round pick by the Broncos in 2020, Jeudy has been a disappointment through two seasons. He has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in his career.