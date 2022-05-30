Twins' Carlos Correa Tests Positive for COVID-19, per Manager Rocco Baldelli

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins discovered during Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers that shortstop Carlos Correa had tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed the news to reporters after the 7-5 loss to Detroit.

Correa is hitting .279 (.751 OPS) with three home runs and 16 RBI in his first year with Minnesota, who signed him to a three-year, $105.3 million contract last offseason.

The 27-year-old played his first seven MLB seasons with the Houston Astros, making two All-Star Games, winning the 2017 World Series and earning the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year award. He hit .277 (.837 OPS) with 133 home runs and 489 RBI during his tenure there.

This season has gone well for the Twins, which sport a 29-20 record and sit first in the AL Central.

Correa previously landed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 6) with a right finger contusion suffered after he fouled a ball off his hand during a May 5 at-bat against the Baltimore Orioles. He returned on May 18 against the Oakland Athletics.

The Twins have been snakebit with injuries, as Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Trevor Larnach, Luis Arraez, Kyle Garlick, Correa, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and Dylan Bundy have all missed time.

Still, the team holds a comfortable lead over the rest of the AL Central field at the moment, foreshadowing potential hope that the Twins can run away with the division down the stretch provided they get healthier.

Without Correa, the Twins will turn to Royce Lewis or Jorge Polanco at shortstop.