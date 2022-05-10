Lawrence Dority Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of Former MSU Star Adreian Payne

Romain Biard/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Lawrence Dority pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of Adreian Payne, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Dority, 29, is accused of killing Payne early Monday morning after the former Michigan State forward and his girlfriend attempted to assist a woman they knew who was allegedly in an abusive relationship with Dority, per Solari.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

