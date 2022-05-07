WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Arrested, Charged with Felony DUI Manslaughter

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tammy Sytch, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, was arrested and charged on nine counts, including felony DUI manslaughter, after allegedly killing a man while driving under the influence in March.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Sytch was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

She was processed at Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach, Florida, and had bail set at $227,500.

According to TMZ, the police report says two witnesses described Sytch "driving at a high rate of speed" when she crashed into a stopped vehicle. A 75-year-old man was killed in the crash.

She had previously been arrested six times for driving under the influence, most recently in 2019, per TMZ. The 49-year-old was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly threatening to kill a man with scissors.

Sytch, who rose to fame in WWE during the 1990s, was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2011.

She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on the manslaughter charge.