Doug Brenner Loses $100M Lawsuit Against NCAA, Reaches $500K Settlement with Oregon

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner will not receive any of the $100 million he was seeking in a lawsuit against the NCAA despite a jury finding the college athletics governing body guilty of negligence, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

Brenner was seeking damages for injuries he suffered during a 2017 workout while playing college football at Oregon. According to his attorneys, the injuries occurred because the NCAA doesn't have any rules about overworking players.

That said, the jury didn't believe the NCAA's negligence contributed to Brenner's injuries, per Dinich.

One of Brenner's attorney's, Jason Kafoury, said they will appeal the decision:

"We hope this case is a shot across the bow to the NCAA, and that it will further the effort to protect student-athletes from preventable injuries and deaths. To have a case of this magnitude decided on such a technicality is a tragedy.

"If the NCAA doesn't change rules, they're looking at a lot of future lawsuits because we've shown in the case that they were on notice and that if they don't act now, then they really are reckless."

In the original lawsuit, Brenner claimed former Ducks head coach Willie Taggart and former strength coach Irele Oderinde had players participate in excessive workouts in 2017. Brenner and two of his teammates were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis as a result of the workouts.

Rhabdomyolysis "occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The substances can result in damage to the heart and kidneys and even death.

According to the lawsuits, the excessive workouts lasted between 60 and 90 minutes, and players didn't have water available "for at least the first day."

Brenner claimed the injuries he suffered during the workouts prevented him from having a career in the NFL. However, a judge ruled there was no evidence indicating Brenner would have played professionally.

Brenner has since reached a $500,000 settlement with Oregon in relation to his hospitalization. He dismissed claims against Taggart and Oderinde as part of the agreement.

Oregon said in a statement, according to KMTR:

"The University of Oregon is grateful to have reached a resolution with Doug Brenner, who had a career at the UO that anyone would be proud of. The health and safety of our students is our top priority. The trial testimony showed that no one at the UO intended harm to any student, and that our response and care of our students after the accident was the best we could provide, which we believe enabled the students to make a full recovery."

Brenner played for the Ducks from 2013-17.