Earl Thomas Allegedly Violates Protective Order; Felony Arrest Warrant Issued

An Austin, Texas, judge filed a felony warrant for the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and University of Texas safety Earl Thomas last month.

According to Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman, it is alleged that Thomas violated an order of protection by sending a woman threatening text messages about her and her children.

Thomas has been charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order two or more times within a one-year span.

Per Autullo, Thomas' lawyer and agent Trey Dolezal said the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to his estranged wife about seeing their kids.

Regarding the warrant, Dolezal said: "They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids. I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children."

In the arrest affidavit, it is alleged that Thomas has refused to communicate with his estranged wife through a co-parenting app, which is required under the order of protection. Thomas allegedly texted her directly and approached her in person, which is in violation of the protection order.

Police also produced text messages alleged to be from Thomas to his estranged wife on April 18 and 19.

On April 18, police said Thomas texted a photo of two handguns and wrote, "Waiting on hand in foot is why I'll kick ur ass."

Then, on April 19, Thomas allegedly texted, "I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road," followed by, "Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they [their children] ass."

Thomas' estranged wife, Nina, was arrested in May 2020 for allegedly pointing a gun at Thomas' head after finding him with another woman. Nina filed for divorce in November 2020.

Thomas, who turns 33 on Saturday, spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2010 to 2019. His first nine seasons were as a member of the Seahawks and the final one was with the Baltimore Ravens.

He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, who won a Super Bowl with Seattle at the conclusion of the 2013 season.

The 2010 No. 14 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft has registered 713 tackles, 30 interceptions, 71 passes defended and 12 forced fumbles in 140 career regular-season games.

Thomas has not played since getting released by the Ravens prior to the 2020 season after punching teammate Chuck Clark during practice.

Despite his long absence from the NFL, Thomas told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley) last month that he wants to return to the league, saying: "I'm ready. I'm in shape. My timing is on point—I'm proud of that."

It is unclear if Thomas has had any discussions with NFL teams about potentially signing a contract.

Despite the warrant for Thomas' arrest being filed last month, he has neither been arrested nor turned himself in.