TMZ: Adrian Peterson Won't Face Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest in February

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson reportedly will not face misdemeanor charges following his February domestic violence arrest.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him after both parties met prior to a scheduled April 29 hearing in Los Angeles. While Peterson will not face charges, he agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling during the next six months.

In February, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reported Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on a charge of felony domestic violence. He posted $50,000 bail and was released but only after a plane that was slated to go to Houston turned around after pulling out of the gate because of the alleged verbal and physical altercation.

TMZ noted police said Ashley Brown Peterson, who is Peterson's wife, had a small mark on her hand.

The running back denied there was a physical altercation, saying "we just had a disagreement."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to charge him with a felony in the aftermath of the arrest and gave the case to the L.A. City Attorney for potential misdemeanor charges that he has now reportedly avoided.

Peterson was also suspended by the NFL in 2014 after he pleaded no-contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault for using a switch on his son.

He is currently a free agent after appearing in four games for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season.