NBA Rumors: Quin Snyder Would Interest Hornets If HC Parts Ways with Jazz

The Charlotte Hornets would likely make a run at Quin Snyder should he depart from his role as the Utah Jazz's head coach, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein added that "very little" has surfaced regarding the Hornets' search for a replacement for the ousted James Borrego.

Borrego's firing came as a surprise. While the Hornets missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season, they finished over .500 (43-39) for the first time since 2015-16.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on April 7 that failing to qualify for the playoffs could cost Borrego his job, with one assistant general manager telling Fischer, "It would make no sense to fire him."

Stein subsequently reported on April 25 that "player discipline on and off the floor" was a factor behind the Hornets' decision.

Charlotte could also justify moving on from Borrego if it hires a head coach with a proven track record in the NBA.

Snyder would certainly qualify in that regard. He has a 372-264 record with the Jazz, guiding them to the postseason in each of the last six years.

With Utah failing to get out of the first round for the third time in the last four seasons, though, many wonder what changes the franchise plans to make. The franchise seems to have hit its ceiling in its current form.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Snyder "remains highly regarded by everyone from second-year owner Ryan Smith to first-year basketball CEO Danny Ainge to general manager Justin Zanik."

Zanik also spoke highly of the coach after the team's season ended.

"Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA," he told reporters. "There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder."

However, Amick reported that "Snyder has been unsure of what his coaching future might hold all season" and added that "it appears nearly every scenario is on the table."

The Hornets would represent a new challenge for Snyder, and they have a bright future with young stars LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Should Charlotte have to look elsewhere in its coaching search, it might cause the skeptics to ask more whether firing Borrego without a clear plan forward was a mistake.