Former Colts LB Cato June Says His Son Was Target of Racist Chants at Baseball Game

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Cato June said his son, Cato Jr., was the target of racist chants at a youth baseball game on Sunday:

Per TMZ Sports, June said the game featured players 14 years old and younger.

"CJ handled it with more class than I ever could have," June continued on Twitter. "He said he felt alone out there as the only black kid playing and only his mom there to have his back."

June spent seven seasons in the NFL, including four with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003-06. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2005 and was the leading tackler on the 2006 squad that went onto win the Super Bowl.

The 42-year-old returned to the franchise this offseason and will serve as the team's assistant linebackers coach. He also held coaching roles at Bowling Green, UMass and Howard since leaving the NFL in 2009.