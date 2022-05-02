Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested on Speeding, Marijuana Possession Charges

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested Sunday evening and charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

Ricks was arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol and had a $0 bond. It's reportedly his first marijuana possession charge, per Scarborough.

The rising junior spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to Alabama in December.

Ricks initially joined LSU as a 5-star recruit rated the 14th overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He made a quick impact with his new team, earning third-team All-America honors by the Associated Press as a freshman.

During the 2021 season, the cornerback appeared in six games before announcing his transfer following the firing of head coach Ed Orgeron.

After narrowing his transfer choices to USC and Alabama, he eventually picked the Crimson Tide.

"Nick Saban is a great coach and Alabama is a great program, I’ve seen that close up," Ricks said, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "I know it’s going to be a challenge and there’s going to be competition wherever you go but you know me, I’m always ready to compete and I can’t wait to get going."

He also played high school football with current Alabama star Bryce Young at Mater Dei in California.