Trevor Bauer Responds to Report on Sexual Assault Allegations After MLB Suspension

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

After being suspended by MLB for two full seasons, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused by a second woman of sexual assault in an article reported by the Washington Post.

Bauer responded to the accusations on Twitter with a lengthy statement, saying he "unequivocally denies the false and defamatory allegations" made in the report.

MLB said in a release that Bauer was being suspended for 324 games without pay for violating its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Bauer responded by saying he intends to appeal the suspension. He hasn't appeared in an MLB game since June 2021.

Bauer was originally placed on administrative leave July 2 after it was reported by The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang that a woman obtained a temporary restraining order against him. The woman alleged he sexually assaulted her on two occasions by choking her unconscious, punching her multiple times and forcing her into sexual acts she didn't consent to.

Bauer denied the allegations, and the Los Angeles County district Attorney's office declined to pursue criminal charges against him in February. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner announced that he had filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser and her attorney.

According to the report in the Washington Post, an Ohio woman had sought a temporary order of protection against Bauer in June 2020. Bauer asserted in his statement that he had a "casual and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman from 2013-18, adding, "None of our meetings ever involved a single non-consensual, let alone illegal, act."

Bauer had signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers during the 2021 offseason. He was still paid his entire $28 million salary last season, and he exercised the $32 million player option on his deal for the 2022 season in November.