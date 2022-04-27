Jazz Asst. Coach Keyon Dooling Arrested in Health Care Fraud Scheme

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Utah Jazz assistant coach and former National Basketball Players Association vice president Keyon Dooling was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking part in a scheme to illegally collect $2.5 million from the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan, per Tim Reynolds and Larry Neumeister of the Associated Press.

Federal officials first brought the case to light in October, but Dooling was among three individuals added in a rewritten indictment Wednesday. The other two were a doctor and dentist who allegedly helped facilitate the operation.

Per the AP, 18 former NBA players have been charged with taking part in the alleged scheme.

Officials say that Dooling "allegedly engaged in the scheme and recruited other co-conspirators to join the scheme," per the AP. The former NBA veteran allegedly illegally received $350,000 from the plan.

The Department of Justice released an alleged text from Dooling showcasing his involvement in the scheme:

The Jazz released a statement announcing that Dooling has been placed on paid administrative leave:

Dooling, 41, played in the NBA from 2000 to 2013 with seven different teams. Per the AP, he was the NBPA's first vice president and served in the organization for eight years. He also worked as the NBPA's wellness counselor and mental health advocate.

The Jazz are currently playing the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round playoff series. The Mavs are up three games to two. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.