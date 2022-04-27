ARCA Driver Daniel Dye Arrested on Felony Charge after Alleged School Altercation

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye has been arrested and charged with felony battery after an alleged physical altercation that occurred while he was attending class at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

Per the Volusia County, Florida Corrections website, the 18-year-old Dye has since been released on a $2,500 cash bond.

Mark Kristl of Frontstretch provided information on the alleged altercation from a police report:

"Around 2:50 p.m. ET, Dye began 'dancing and grinding' next to a fellow student in the classroom.

"His classmate reportedly attempted to stop Dye, who then, according to the report, allegedly 'punched [his classmate] in the groin area.' The classmate fell to the ground in pain. He made it to the bathroom, where he had a 'large bruise and his scrotum was swollen.'

"Later, the student 'was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle and referred to a urologist,' according to the report."

The student is pressing charges against Dye. Per Kristl, "felony battery is classified as a third-degree felony in Florida punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation and assessed fines up to $5,000.00."

Dye drives the No. 43 Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing. He's competed in three races this year.