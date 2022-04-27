Houston Dash Manager, GM James Clarkson Suspended amid Abuse Investigation

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Houston Dash have indefinitely suspended general manager and head coach James Clarkson pending the conclusion of the NWSL and NWSLPA's Joint Investigative Team's review of "alleged violations of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying."

The investigative team recommended the suspension, and the Dash accepted the decision. An interim leader has not been announced.

The investigation is part of the team's ongoing look into "discrimination, harassment, abuse, and bullying within the NWSL," which began last October.

The Dash named Clarkson as their head coach on Dec. 11, 2018. Before his tenure, Clarkson worked as the Houston Dynamo FC's academy director as well as the MLS club's head coach for their USL League Two affiliate, Brazos Valley Cavalry FC.

As for the Dash's season, Houston just completed its participation in the Challenge Cup, where it had two wins and four losses.

The Dash will begin the 2022 NWSL season with a home match against the expansion San Diego Wave on Sunday in PNC Stadium.