Vince Wilfork's Son D'Aundre Pleads Guilty to Stealing Super Bowl Rings, More Jewelry

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, son of former NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, pleaded guilty to a felony charge last week.

Per TMZ Sports, Holmes-Wilfork agreed to a plea deal after stealing his father's Super Bowl and AFC Championship rings from his time with the New England Patriots, his 2001 national championship ring as a member of the Miami Hurricanes and other accessories.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Holmes-Wilfork officially pleaded guilty to felony theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000. He received five years of deferred community supervision as part of the plea agreement.

According to TMZ, Holmes-Wilfork's plea deal "essentially" means his conviction will go away as long as he meets all the conditions of his probation over the next five years.

In a June 2021 police complaint released by the Galveston (Texas) County District Attorney's Office (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss), police alleged that Holmes-Wilfork stole rings and other items and sold them.

Per the complaint, Wilfork received an email in May 2021 from a Patriots fan informing him that his Super Bowl rings were listed for sale in a memorabilia group.

"Police made contact with the individual who posted the rings on the memorabilia group," wrote Reiss. "The individual told police he purchased them from Wilfork's son for $62,000 in 2020. The rings have since been turned over to police, according to the complaint."

Per TMZ Sports, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22 and charged with felony theft of property worth over $300,000.

"The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant's part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life," Holmes-Wilfork's attorney, Mark Aronowitz, said in a statement released to John Wayne Ferguson of the Galveston County Daily News on Tuesday.

Wilfork was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2004. He played three seasons at the University of Miami from 2001-03, winning a BCS national title as a freshman and being named to the All-Big East first team as a junior.

The Patriots won two Super Bowl titles with Wilfork on the roster, including during his rookie campaign in 2004. He was a four-time All-Pro selection, including a first-team pick in 2012.

Wilfork spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots. He played with the Houston Texans for two seasons from 2015-16 before retiring in August 2017 after signing a one-day contract with New England.