Former Georgia LB Adam Anderson Indicted, Charged with Raping Woman

A grand jury indicted former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson on Tuesday in connection to an alleged rape last October, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Schlabach shared a statement from Steve Sadow, Anderson's attorney:

"Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding, which is totally under the control of the prosecution. This means his defense was not presented or argued to the grand jurors. Adam will plead not guilty to the charge and continue his fight in court to clear his name and reputation. Adam once again appeals to the good citizens of Athens-Clarke County to keep an open mind and not prejudge his case."

Anderson had been arrested Nov. 10 on an arrest warrant. Sadow said at the time his client was innocent and intended "to vigorously defend himself in court."

Per Schlabach, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department had received a report from a woman who said she had fallen asleep after having drinks and awoke as Anderson was penetrating her without her consent.

The star senior had appeared in a 34-7 victory over Florida on Oct. 30, one day after the alleged rape occurred. The team suspended him less than a week later after police released the report.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reported Nov. 17 that a second woman said that Anderson had raped her. He has yet to face any criminal charges from that case.

Before his arrest, Anderson was considered a possible first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was the No. 21 overall player and the fifth-best edge-rusher on Bleacher Report's big board from Oct. 26.

Despite his ongoing legal situation, the Georgia native continued to work toward a potential move to the NFL. He staged a private workout for teams in March.