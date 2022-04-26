NASCAR's Denny Hamlin Apologizes for Racist Anti-Asian Meme Mocking Kyle Larson

AP Photo/Mike Caudill

NASCAR driver Denny Hamiln apologized for posting an insensitive meme of Kyle Larson that used a stereotypical depiction of Asian drivers.

Hamlin posted a clip from Family Guy, which shows an Asian woman cutting across traffic without signaling, to needle Larson for causing a crash in the last lap of Sunday's race at Talladega.

Several people responded to the clip, calling out the racial insensitivity. Larson's mother is Japanese American.

Hamlin and Larson are known to be close friends off the track.

In April 2020, Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur on a gaming live stream. He was reinstated by NASCAR the following January and has since been racing for Hendricks Motorsports.

Neither NASCAR nor Joe Gibbs Racing, which employs Hamlin, has commented on the driver's post.