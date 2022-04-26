Trevor Bauer Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Woman Who Said He Assaulted Her

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer announced Monday that he has filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault last year.

Bauer also named one of the woman's attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, as part of the lawsuit.

In February, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to pursue assault and domestic violence charges against Bauer. He has remained vehement in his denial of any wrongdoing.

Bauer's lawsuit against the woman states, in part, that she "fabricated allegations of sexual assault against Plaintiff Trevor Bauer, pursued bogus criminal and civil actions against him, made false and malicious statements about him, and generated a media blitz based on her lies."

The woman said in a temporary ex parte order in June that Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two separate encounters in April and May. Bauer's lawsuit states that the two of them engaged in "consensual rough sex." He is seeking punitive damages and repayment of attorney fees and expenses.

Bauer, who signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers last year, has not pitched in an MLB game since June 29. He was still paid his full $28 million salary for last season.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave July 2 under the player's association and MLB's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after the allegations first surfaced. Since then, MLB and the union have agreed to multiple extensions of his leave, the most recent one running through April 29, per ESPN.