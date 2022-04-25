Report: James Borrego Was Fired by Hornets in Part Because of 'Player Discipline'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Charlotte Hornets surprised many by firing head coach James Borrego, but NBA insider Marc Stein reported that "player discipline on and off the floor" was a significant factor in the decision.

The team's "consecutive no-shows in play-in games" also played into the decision.

Charlotte was eliminated with a 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in its first play-in game this season. Last year, the season ended with a 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

The Hornets would have needed two road wins in each of those regular seasons to earn a spot in the playoffs, but they fell short both times.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on The Rally that team governor Michael Jordan made the final decision on Borrego, also noting that the coach didn't hold players accountable for defensive issues:

The Hornets finished the year ranked eighth in the NBA in offensive efficiency, but just 22nd on the defensive end.

Charlotte still saw significant improvements in recent years. Two years after going 23-42 during the shortened 2019-20 season, the squad finished 2021-22 with a winning record (43-39) for the first time since 2015-16.

LaMelo Ball earned Rookie of the Year last year and became an All-Star in his second season, while Miles Bridges was a contender for the league's Most Improved Player award. Along with young contributors like Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington, there is a lot of excitement for the franchise going forward.

The organization still didn't think Borrego was the person who can get the most out of the roster.

The 44-year-old ended his four-year tenure with a 138-163 regular-season record in Charlotte. He also went 10-20 as an interim coach for the Orlando Magic in 2014-15.