Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested After Allegedly Doing Donuts with Suspended License

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested in Florida on Saturday after getting caught doing donuts in his sports car on a suspended license.

According to TMZ Sports, police say Pringle was "verbally confrontational" with them and he had his young son in his car while he was doing donuts on a public road.

Pringle was taken to county jail and cited for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. He reportedly was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat when he was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol in Pasco County. The car has over 700 horsepower and a top speed of 200 mph.

An undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, Pringle signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and remained with the team until signing a one-year deal with the Bears in March. His contract reportedly is worth up to $6 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Pringle had the best year of his career in 2021, recording 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has totaled 67 receptions for 898 yards and seven scores.

The Bears brought in Pringle to add another weapon for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who struggled as a rookie last season. In 12 games, he threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 58.9 percent of his passes.

It can be expected that Pringle will face some sort of discipline for this, whether it comes from the league or the Bears.