Report: Claude Giroux, Senators Agree to 3-Year, $19.5M Contract in NHL Free Agency

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Former Florida Panthers center Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported the news.

Giroux had played 1,000 games and spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers before being traded to the Panthers on March 19. Florida sent winger Owen Tippett, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Giroux.

A seven-time All-Star, Giroux has shown no signs of slowing down. Between his time with the Flyers and Panthers, he totaled 65 points in the 2021-22 season with 21 goals and 44 assists. Florida greatly benefitted from his presence on the ice, going 16-4-0 after acquiring him.

The Panthers finished with the best record in the league last season at 58-18-6. Florida was swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Giroux ranked second on the team with eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the postseason.

Giroux is one of the best players of his generation. He led the league with 68 assists in 2018 and his 102 points were second only to Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. In 1,018 games, he's recorded 294 goals and 629 assists for a total of 923 points. He's also well-respected, having spent his last 10 seasons with the Flyers as team captain.

The Senators missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season after finishing 33-42-7. Adding Giroux gives Ottawa a proven scorer who provides a veteran presence to a team looking to make a postseason run next year.