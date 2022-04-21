13 Larry Nassar Sexual Assault Survivors Seek $130m over FBI Investigation Failures

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Thirteen women who were sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $130 million from the FBI over its investigation of allegations against Nassar, according to Ed White of the Associated Press.

In November 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January 2018, which he will serve after a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges. At least 265 women came forward to say he had assaulted them.

USA Gymnastics and Michigan State, which had employed Nassar as a sports physician, received significant scrutiny for enabling the assaults to occur for years.

The spotlight also turned to the FBI, which had been alerted to allegations surrounding Nassar as early as 2015. FBI director Christopher Wray acknowledged last September the agency made "fundamental errors" in its investigation.

The Department of Justice published a report in July 2021 detailing the numerous failings throughout the FBI's inquiry. The DOJ also determined dozens of women were abused after the FBI received its first complaint against Nassar:

"According to civil court documents, approximately 70 or more young athletes were allegedly sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment between July 2015, when the first complaint against Nassar was filed with the FBI Indianapolis Field Office, and August 2016, when the MSUPD received a separate complaint of sexual abuse by Nassar."

The Indianapolis Star's Tim Evans highlighted more of the findings:

"The report found that W. Jay Abbott, then the Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis FBI office, and another unnamed agent made false statements and omitted important information in a 2017 report, then lied to inspector general investigators looking into the report. Abbott also provided 'materially false statements' during interviews 'to minimize errors made by the Indianapolis Field Office.'"

"The report added Abbott violated ethics guidelines while negotiating for a job with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee during the investigation."

The 13 women who filed the claims against the FBI are each seeking $10 million. White noted the FBI has up to six months to reply to the tort claims. Once that period has passed, the women could file a lawsuit if they haven't already reached a settlement.