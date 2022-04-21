Bills' Von Miller Sued for Allegedly Sending Explicit Photo of Woman to Others

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is being sued for allegedly distributing a sexually explicit photograph of a woman he used to date.

Per lawsuit documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman said Miller sent the photo to "two well-known celebrities" in 2020 in an act of "jealousy, anger and rage."

The woman said Miller sent the texts on May 7, 2020, with the message on one reading, "This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg."

According to the woman, the second message read, "This the bitch you want?"

Her attorney said celebrities and professional athletes "think laws do not apply because of fame, money and power."

"However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler's vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked," the lawsuit continued.

The woman is seeking monetary damages and has asked the court to order Miller to stop sharing the alleged photos.

Miller is preparing for his 11th season in the NFL. He spent the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, helping the latter win Super Bowl 55 after being acquired in a midseason trade.

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in March. He was originally selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Broncos.