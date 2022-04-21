Alexandra Davis Drops Lawsuit vs Jerry Jones; Will Seek Genetic Testing for Paternity

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Forbes

Alexandra Davis, who said that Jerry Jones is her biological father, reportedly dropped her lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys owner.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News reported Davis instead prefers genetic testing in an effort to legally verify that Jones is her father. There was a previously scheduled hearing for her lawsuit for Thursday, but her attorneys asked a judge to dismiss it without prejudice Wednesday.

Davis filed the lawsuit March 3 and said she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the 1990s.

She said Jones reached a financial agreement with her mother that would see him support her if they didn't make it publicly known that he was the father.

Yet Jones' lawyers said the lawsuit was an attempt at "monetary extortion." One lawyer who helped Jones make the payments said an additional $20 million was demanded in the past.

Davis' lawyers denied that the lawsuit was an extortion attempt.

Jones has been married to his wife, Gene, since 1963.