Report: Villanova's Jay Wright Likely to Retire; Kyle Neptune Expected to Replace HC

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One of the most prominent figures in all of college basketball is reportedly on the verge of stepping down this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that Villanova head coach Jay Wright is "likely retiring," which "means a succession plan is in order for the university." Charania noted the 60-year-old coach was meeting with his family while he goes over his options.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports confirmed that Wright is expected to step down.

Wright has been on the sidelines for Villanova since the 2001-02 season and has led the program to two NCAA championships (2016 and 2018).

It appears television, and not the NBA, is in his future:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune would take Wright's place with the Wildcats.

While it seems like a sudden move, especially in comparison to the yearlong retirement tour from Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported that Wright was "privately weighing this for months."

He ends his tenure as one of the best college basketball coaches of his generation.

Prior to Villanova, Wright coached at Hofstra from 1994-95 through 2000-01 and won two America East Conference regular-season titles and two AEC conference tournament titles while making the NCAA men's basketball tournament twice.

Hofstra has not been to the Big Dance since and hadn't been there since the 1976-77 season prior to Wright's time with the program.

Yet he will be best remembered for his time at Villanova when he went 520-197 with two national championships, four Final Four appearances, eight regular-season conference crowns and five conference tournament titles.

Wright coached five consensus All-Americans with the Wildcats in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Scottie Reynolds, Randy Foye and Allan Ray, and Brunson is a key piece for an NBA playoff team this season.

The bar is quite high for Neptune, who was with Fordham for just the 2021-22 season and went 16-16.

Yet he is familiar with the Villanova program and Wright's success considering he was an assistant coach for the Wildcats for eight seasons before accepting the head-coaching position with the Rams.

"During his time at Villanova, Kyle has demonstrated all the qualities you want to see in a young coach—commitment, passion, and the ability to communicate with young people," Wright previously said of his assistant. "He is a well-rounded and talented young coach who we are thrilled to have with us."

He is back with the Wildcats in a headlining role now.