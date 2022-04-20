Oscar De La Hoya Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman Twice in 2020

AP Photo/John Locher, File

A woman who filed a civil suit against the Casa Mexico Tequila company said former boxer Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted her twice.

Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times reported the allegations were one of 10 causes of action in the suit that was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. She also said she faced sexual harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

De La Hoya, who retired from boxing in 2008, is a partner with Casa Mexico Tequila.

The woman said De La Hoya first sexually assaulted her in March 2020 when they were both on a trip to Mexico to visit the company's distillery. He allegedly came to her hotel room "with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed."

While she said she "pushed him from the bed and walked him to his room, opened his door, and immediately returned to her own room," the boxer allegedly "pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her" the next morning when she went to wake him because he wasn't present for a scheduled tour of the distillery.

The woman said the second assault occurred after returning from the trip and when a group of the company's executives went to De La Hoya's house after dinner.

"At some point, when De La Hoya was alone with [the woman], he revealed and retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house. Without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted the sexual object into [her] body," the lawsuit reads.

The woman said no actions were taken after she reported the second assault to company founder Don Buccio.

De La Hoya reached an out-of-court settlement after a woman filed a civil lawsuit in 1998 and said he raped and imprisoned her more than two years earlier in Mexico. Mexican authorities investigated and did not file criminal charges.