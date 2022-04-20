Oilers' Evander Kane Settles Lawsuit Stemming from Alleged 2015 Physical Battery

Harry How/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane settled a lawsuit tied to allegations of an assault in 2015, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Rachel Kuechle filed suit against Kane in July 2016, saying she suffered "serious emotional trauma" and "serious, permanent and painful personal injuries" from the then-Buffalo Sabres star inflicting a physical battery on her.

Kane filed a defamation case against Kuechle in response.

Per Kaplan, a bankruptcy attorney for Kane declined to provide any specifics regarding the settlement, which covers both the lawsuit and countersuit.

No criminal charges were ultimately brought against the 30-year-old.

Kaplan reported a judge in New York scheduled a trial date for Sept. 19. In the wake of the settlement, the case was switched from "active" to "disposed."

In January 2021, Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California after saying he had almost $27 million in outstanding liabilities and only $10 million in assets. This past January, Kaplan reported the bankruptcy trustee wanted to pull funding for Kane's countersuit because it "has little or no economic value to the estate."

This was one of many off-ice stories surrounding Kane in recent months.

The NHL cleared him last September following an investigation into whether he gambled on games. He was subsequently suspended for 21 games the following month after Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reported he had submitted a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card.

The San Jose Sharks announced in January they were placing Kane on unconditional waivers and wanted to terminate his contract after he breached the NHL's standard player contract rules and the AHL's COVID-19 protocols.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Kane had a grievance hearing Tuesday over San Jose's attempt to void his deal.