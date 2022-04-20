Woman Indicted on Vehicular Homicide Charges in Former CBB Player Galen Young's Death

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Miracle Rutherford, 19, has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges in the death of former basketball player Galen Young.

Per Nick Papadimas of ABC24 Memphis, a grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday and said that Rutherford was driving recklessly and "created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury." Rutherford is currently free on a $30,000 bond, per the Shelby County (Tennessee) district attorney's office.

Autumn Scott of WREG-TV provided more information on the crash, which occurred June 5, 2021, in Memphis:

"Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road towards Shelby Drive in southwest Memphis.

"Rutherford's car crossed two northbound lanes, left the road, continued through a yard and went airborne, striking the corner of a frame house in the 4500 block of Horn Lake."

Per an affidavit cited by Papadimas, investigators believed Rutherford was driving over 60 mph in a 45 mph area.

No injuries were reported after police arrived on scene. A woman told authorities that she lived in the home with her adult son but that he was not there at the time.

Hours later, family members sifting through the debris found Young's body on the scene. Per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, Young was in the living room on the computer at the time of the crash.

Young, 45, starred for Charlotte in the late 1990s. He was named to Conference USA's first team in 1999 and earned conference tournament MVP honors as well. The 49ers earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament thanks in part to Young, who averaged a team-high 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Per Richard Dy of ESPN, Young went No. 48 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1999 NBA draft but did not make the team. He then embarked on a professional basketball career that lasted from 1999-to 2012 with stops in Japan, Venezuela, Spain, Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States.

Former teammate Jeffrey Cariaso offered some remembrances of Young, per Dy.

"My fondest memory of Galen was how quick he adapted to our culture. He was one of those guys who just gets it in regard to surviving and doing well in the PBA," said Cariaso.

"He had a great attitude in life. When it came to the court, he was a competitor. No question he showed up each and every day."

Young served as a coach following his playing days, with stops at Lane College (2016-2020) and Rockhurst University (2020-2021).