Amir Khan Says He Was Robbed of Watch at Gunpoint; Alleged Suspects Caught on Video

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Boxer Amir Khan said on Twitter that he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in London:

He was with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, at the time, but they are both safe.

Makhdoom shared surveillance footage of the alleged attackers on her Instagram story, via TMZ Sports.

"Seems like a set up to me," she wrote on Instagram. "Considering we didn't even post where we were."

They also posted a picture of the Franck Muller watch that was taken in case it turns up later.

"A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing," Metropolitan Police said in a statement, via Matias Grez of CNN. "There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests."

Khan is a former WBA and IBF champion and also had high-profile title fights against Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in recent years. After nearly three years out of the ring, he returned to face Kell Brook in February but suffered a sixth-round knockout.