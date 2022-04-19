Panthers LB Damien Wilson Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Ex-GF

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas, last week after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

According to Michael Williams of the Dallas Morning News, police said Wilson faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member. Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, said that he threatened to kill her while holding a tire iron and slammed her laptop on the ground after they had broken up.

Wilson signed with the Panthers last month. A team spokesperson said they were aware of Wilson's arrest but had no comment.

Wilson's attorney Toby Shook denied the allegations.

"Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault," Shook told Williams. "We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared."

Sokolosky spoke to the Dallas Morning News and said that she feared for her life after Wilson showed up at her apartment drunk and enraged. In addition to the death threat and destroyed laptop, Sokolosky said that Wilson damaged her patio, choked her friend and attempted to run her over with his car. She shared photos of the laptop and patio with the paper.

This is not the first time Wilson has been arrested on charges. In 2017, he was accused of backing his pickup truck into a woman and threatening a man with a rifle. A grand jury declined to indict Wilson on aggravated assault charges.

After being drafted by the Cowboys with a fourth-round pick in 2015, Wilson has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He was a part of the Chiefs' title-winning team in Super Bowl LIV.