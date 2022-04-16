Report: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Not Facing Charges in Connection to Murder; 2 Arrested

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is reportedly not facing charges in relation to a fatal shooting outside a bar in Dallas last month.

According to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Ryan Osborne, two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Cameron Ray on March 18. Joseph was not among those arrested.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English were the suspects taken into custody:

Per Lopez and Osborne, police sources said Joseph was in the suspects' vehicle at the time of the shooting. Joseph was reportedly questioned by police, but thus far no charges have been filed against the 22-year-old defensive back.

In surveillance video of the incident released by the Dallas Police Department, two groups of men appeared to get into a fight. That led to a black SUV pulling up with a man from one of the groups firing shots at the other group, according to Lopez and Osborne.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, confirmed that Joseph was in the SUV but said he was not the shooter, adding: "Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologies to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident."

The Cowboys and the NFL both said they were aware of the shooting, and the NFL said in a statement that it was "under review of the league's personal conduct policy."

Both of the suspects arrested are natives of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which is also Joseph's hometown.

Joseph spent time playing collegiately at LSU in Baton Rouge before transferring to the University of Kentucky. The Cowboys selected Joseph with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

As a rookie, Joseph appeared in 10 games and made two starts, registering 16 tackles, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and no interceptions.