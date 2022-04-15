Former Indiana Football Player Da’Shaun Brown Arrested on Kidnapping, Robbery Charges

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Indiana University wide receiver Da’Shaun Brown was arrested Thursday on charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury.

Per Laura Lane of The Herald-Times, Brown allegedly abducted and robbed a man he met through a dating app.

According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department (h/t Lane), the victim reported meeting an unknown man on the app and invited him to his apartment for consensual sexual activity around 2 a.m.

"The victim reported that the suspect wore a face-covering and requested that the lights inside the apartment be turned off so he could not be identified," the police release said.

According to Lane, the victim also told police that Brown held "a large knife to his throat and threatened to kill him if he did not give him money."

When the victim showed he had no cash, the man with the knife covered his head with a coat, forced him outside, hit him in the face and forced him into the back seat of a car. They drove to an ATM to get cash from the victim's credit cards, took him home and deleted the app from the victim's phone before leaving.

"The suspect also reportedly again threatened to kill the victim and told the victim not to call the police," the police release said.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the ATM that showed the suspect's vehicle and license plate number. They obtained search warrants for Brown's vehicle and residence after matching him to the description of the suspect. After police interviewed Brown, he was transported to Monroe County Jail.

He spent two seasons on the Hoosiers football team from 2019-20. The Wisconsin native appeared in two games during the 2020 season before tearing his ACL in a win over Michigan.

Brown entered the transfer portal in October, but he had not yet committed to a new school prior to his arrest.

A graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Racine, Wisconsin, Brown committed to Indiana in December 2018.