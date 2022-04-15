Isaiah Thomas Eyes New Hornets Contract: 'I See Something Special in This Group'

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

After a successful stint with the Charlotte Hornets down the stretch this season, Isaiah Thomas would like to extend his stay with the organization.

Speaking at an end-of-season press conference, Thomas made it clear he hopes to be back with the Hornets for the 2022-23 campaign.

"Man, I want to be here," he said. "I see something special in this group. I see a place where I can really help. But I would love to be here. This team gave me a chance when really nobody was giving me one. They allowed me to come in and be who I am. They embraced that on and off the floor."

The Hornets signed Thomas to a 10-day contract March 3. He signed a second 10-day deal March 12 and earned a contract for the remainder of the season March 22.

Charlotte was the third NBA team Thomas played for in 2021-22. The two-time All-Star spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks early in the season when the league granted hardship exemptions because of absences related to health and safety protocols.

Thomas gave the Hornets a scorer to replace some of the production lost with Gordon Hayward's absence. Hayward, who ranked fourth on the team in scoring (15.9 points per game), only played one game from Feb. 9 through the end of the season thanks to a left foot injury.

In 17 regular-season games for the Hornets, Thomas averaged 8.3 points and shot 39.7 percent from three-point range. He scored three points in six minutes off the bench in Charlotte's 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Thomas has bounced around the NBA and G League for the past three seasons. The Hornets were his sixth different team, including the G League, since the 2019-20 campaign.

The Hornets have LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier as their top two guards. Thomas proved this season he can provide an offensive spark off the bench for a team in playoff contention.