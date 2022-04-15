Report: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Sought for Police Interview in Murder Investigation

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dallas police are seeking to interview Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph regarding the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18, according to Kelli Smith and Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

Joseph was reportedly "involved in a disturbance" on the night of the murder.

According to Smith and Gehlken, video footage from the evening showed a man wearing a hoodie and a YKDV necklace—Joseph goes by the rapper handle "YKDV Bossman Fat"—hanging out with a group of people in a bar.

That same group was later seen getting in a fight with Ray and his friends. After the fight dispersed and Ray's group was walking away, a car drove past them and somebody in the vehicle fired at them. Ray was hit by the gunfire and died at the hospital.

"[Ray] was enjoying himself, doing nothing wrong, but that night, as it ended, he was walking with some friends. They encountered a disturbance that they did not start," Dallas PD detective Tonya McDaniel told Fox 4.

Per Smith and Gehlken's report, "Cowboys officials have encouraged Joseph to speak with police about what he knows" but do not believe he's the shooter.

A source told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Joseph has "admitted to being at the scene but said he was not involved in the shooting."

Joseph, 22, was a second-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2021 NFL draft, appearing in 10 games for the Cowboys last season.

The Cowboys' decision to draft him "attracted some attention around the league," per The Dallas Morning News, with an AFC general manager telling the news outlet he took Joseph off his board due to off-field concerns and a scout adding that the young corner failed multiple drug tests during his college career.

Prior to his transfer to Kentucky he played for LSU, where he was suspended for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.