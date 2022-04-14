Dodger Stadium Security Accused of Excessive Violence in Multiple Lawsuits

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three different lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers alleging excessive violence by security personnel at Dodger Stadium, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

All three lawsuits accuse security personnel of "assault, battery, false imprisonment, violation of civil rights and emotional distress" during the 2021 season.

"Dodgers fans demand that ownership immediately change the heavy-handed security policies at Dodger Stadium that has been present since the 2011 Bryan Stow tragedy," attorney Peter diDonato wrote in a statement. "The answer is not more security, but smarter security, including transparency with fans and the public, and the discipline of security personnel when necessary to maintain confidence in the system."

Bryan Stow was a San Francisco Giants fan who was severely injured after being attacked by Los Angeles fans in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot in 2011. The Dodgers were later found negligent in the case and were forced to pay millions in damages.

The latest accusations are all directly related to security personnel at the ballpark.

In one situation, a fan alleged a security official attacked him without reason after a game, causing injuries to his face, eye, shoulder and leg. Another woman said security attacked her and caused injuries to her face, chest and leg.

The third lawsuit involves a man being forcibly removed from the stadium because of inappropriate language, with six security guards allegedly causing injuries to his head, neck and back.

The Dodgers are aware of the lawsuits but have refused to comment on ongoing litigation.

In 2020, diDonato also filed a lawsuit representing a family who alleged they were "racially profiled and treated with excessive force" by Dodgers security during a 2019 playoff game. The fans were seeking $17 million in damages.