Report: Commanders Accused of 'Unlawful' Financial Conduct in Letter from Congress

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Washington Commanders have reportedly been accused of "potentially unlawful" financial conduct by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the committee made the accusation in a 20-page letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday.

The letter contains allegations made by Jason Friedman, who used to work for the franchise as a vice president of sales and customer service:

"The letter says Friedman told committee members the team maintained 'two sets of books,' including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the NFL. The letter cites documentation that the team’s financial improprieties may have extended to tickets registered in Commissioner Roger Goodell’s name. It references evidence that it says indicates the revenue gained by the team through these practices was known internally as 'juice,' and it details allegations that the Commanders improperly attributed such revenue to being derived through a Navy-Notre Dame college football game at FedEx Field or a Kenny Chesney concert, so that it wouldn’t be part of the NFL’s revenue-sharing pool."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.