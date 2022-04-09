Manchester United Reviewing Alleged Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Smashing Fan's Phone

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Manchester United is reportedly looking into allegations Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a fan's cell phone as he walked off the pitch following a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Manchester United is aware of the allegation and reviewing footage shared by @evertonhub.

Manchester United's UEFA Champions League qualification hopes are firmly on the brink after a loss to Everton, which sits in 17th place and is in danger of being relegated.

United has won just one of its last five matches and now sits in seventh place.

They are six points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, which holds the final Champions League qualification spot and also has a game in hand. Manchester United has just seven matches remaining.

Ronaldo did not have a good match. He picked up a yellow card in the 87th minute after kicking the ball away in frustration and didn't get a shot on goal until stoppage time in the second half.

It made for a frustrating day for Ronaldo and United, and goalkeeper David de Gea expressed his blunt assessments to BT Sport (h/t Sky Sports).

"It's a disgrace from us, to be honest, we should win the game," de Gea said. "We don't create, that's the problem. We don't even create proper chances to score. I don't know what to say, to be honest."

United's next game is at home to another relegation-threatened team, Norwich City, next Saturday.