Dana White: I Hate Everything About Alleged Jorge Masvidal Attack on Colby Covington

UFC president Dana White said he wasn't happy to hear about Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant last month.

"Obviously, I don't condone guys getting into fights in the street, and I hate everything about it," White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

Masvidal was charged with two felony counts, aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief, per TMZ. While White condemned any alleged confrontation between the pair outside the Octagon, he said Covington shouldn't have talked about Masvidal's family.

"But again, this is a business where I'm gonna fight you and there's a certain level of what I believe is man code where you don't talk about people's families, you don't talk bout the kids and you don't talk bout their wives," he said.

Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 in early March, and the feud got pretty heated beforehand, including the comments he made about his former friend's family.

"He's out there, cheating on his wife, cheating on his kids," Covington told reporters. "So, Saturday night, this is for Maritza and all the people he backstabbed."

A police report revealed Covington told responding officers Masvidal approached him outside the restaurant and punched him twice in the face before saying, "you shouldn't have been talking about my kids," according to TMZ.

Covington suffered a fractured tooth.

Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the charges in his first court appearance. While White didn't condone any physical altercations outside the Octagon, he said it's important not to cross a line with trash talk.

"Especially with a guy like Jorge Masvidal," White told TMZ. "If you do that to Jorge Masvidal, you better watch yourself when you're coming out of restaurants."

Khamzat Chimaev, who's been linked to a potential fight with Covington, referenced the situation in a press conference on Wednesday:

Meanwhile, Masvidal's next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.