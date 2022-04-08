Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler Charges into Lead with 2nd-Round 67

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The field largely struggled during the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday, but that trend didn't apply to leader Scottie Scheffler, who shot a five-under 67 to vault into the lead at eight-under at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler birdied all four of the par-five holes en route to taking a five-shot lead over the field. The 25-year-old sandwiched a pair of bogeys around a birdie on the par-five second, but he also made birdies on a pair of par-threes at Nos. 12 and 16.

Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama all sit second at three-under.

Scheffler, who sits at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is looking for his fourth tournament win in two months. He took home the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this year.

Now he's the clear favorite to win a green jacket.

His performance is more remarkable when considering the fact that only 18 players shot even-par or better through two rounds.

Scheffler also tied the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history with his effort:

His effort is more notable when also considering that a host of talented players and major winners won't be making the weekend, including Brooks Koepka (+6), Jordan Spieth (+6), Xander Schauffele (+7), Justin Rose (+8), Gary Woodland (+8), Bryson DeChambeau (+12).

One player who will be moving on is Tiger Woods, who shot a one-over following 36 holes. Woods is making his return to professional golf after suffering serious leg injuries in a one-car accident in Feb. 2021.

Scheffler and Woods own the most impressive performances of the tournament thus far, but there's still two rounds of action left. The third round will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.