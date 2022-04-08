Georgia's Warren Brinson Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Toy Gun in TikTok Challenge

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson was arrested Thursday on two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged TikTok challenge.

Per Anthony Dasher of Rivals.com, Brinson turned himself in to Athens-Clarke County jail on charges of simple battery after he allegedly shot water-based gel beads out of a toy gun at a group of people on Georgia's campus.

Brinson was later released on $3,000 bond.

According to Dasher, Brinson was doing the "Orbeez Challenge" from TikTok in which participants use a toy gun to shoot water-based gel beads at random strangers while recording.

Brinson said in a message to Dasher he "was in his vehicle when he pulled up to a group of people that he thought he knew," but he was mistaken and the individuals filed a report after calling police about the incident.

The "Orbeez Challenge" has generated significant controversy. The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Office tweeted Tuesday that individuals who take part in the challenge will be arrested for terrorizing people.

The Voluisa Sheriff's Office announced last month the arrest of a 19-year-old who shot an Amazon driver in his neck and glasses as he was driving as part of the challenge.

The Georgia football program has not yet issued a statement about Brinson's arrest.

Brinson has appeared in 19 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. He recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack to help Georgia win a national title in 2021.